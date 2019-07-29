0 Tropical wave churning in Caribbean, dumping torrential rain for some islands

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a 20 percent chance a tropical wave making its way through the eastern Caribbean could develop over the next 5 days. There is currently lots of wind shear preventing this system from organizing and strengthening, but conditions could become more favorable starting Wednesday.

The tropical disturbance, designated Invest-95L by the National Hurricane Center, will meander in the Caribbean for the next two days as it moves west-northwest.

By Tuesday, it should be passing over Hispaniola, increasing rain chances across the island. Conditions are not favorable for this system to be named over the southern Caribbean, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for its development (strengthening and organization) after Tuesday, once it reaches the Bahamas and wind shear decreases.

This disturbance is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the central Atlantic that will likely take it over the Bahamas. Regardless, the disturbance is over 1,000 miles away from Florida. We have plenty of time to monitor this system.

Without a well-defined center of circulation, models do not have a good grasp where a system is heading to.

Don't get it confused:#95L's potential formation area looks like a cone, but it's NOT a cone. (see cone for OLD TS Barry)

Because formation encompasses South #Florida, it doesn't necessarily mean it will directly impact Florida. We still got 2-3 days to see where it is heading. pic.twitter.com/ZaPlgGNnX9 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 29, 2019

It's that time of the year friends. Tropical activity generally gets cranked up. A tropical wave in the Caribbean could slowly develop as it's forecast track will move it closer to Florida by the end of the week.

We'll continue to monitor. pic.twitter.com/1aFVkZqEdQ — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 29, 2019

We are entering the busiest months of the hurricane season. The peak is at the beginning of September, and historically, August and September are busy months for the Atlantic basin. It is important to know your plan in case any storms threaten Central Florida.

Do you have a plan? Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? If you are, do you know where you'd go? If you are not in an evacuation zone, do you have the necessary supplies to safeguard your home?

Do you have insurance? If necessary, do you know where your most important documents are? Are you able to ask for an extra supply of your medicines at the pharmacy? These are all questions you must know the answer to now.

