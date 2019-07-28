  • Tropical wave over Caribbean projected to possibly impact Florida

    By: George Waldenberger , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean has a 20% chance of development into a tropical depression or stronger over the next five days, and its track will possibly impact Florida. 

    As of Sunday, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rain over Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. 

    Related Headlines

    After it passes these two land areas and emerges over the Straits of Florida, conditions will be more conducive for some development later this week. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Right now, the forecast impact is a rainy next weekend in Central Florida with it nearby.

    WFTV will keep an eye on the tropics in case that changes.

     

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories