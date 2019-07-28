Tropical wave over Caribbean projected to possibly impact Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean has a 20% chance of development into a tropical depression or stronger over the next five days, and its track will possibly impact Florida.
As of Sunday, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rain over Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.
Related Headlines
After it passes these two land areas and emerges over the Straits of Florida, conditions will be more conducive for some development later this week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman identified after ‘foul odor’ sparks death investigation at Tavares apartment, police say
- Man dies after shooting in Orange County, $5K reward for information, deputies say
- FHP trooper charged with having sex with underage girl
- Man bitten in leg by shark while boogie boarding in New Smyrna Beach, officials say
Right now, the forecast impact is a rainy next weekend in Central Florida with it nearby.
WFTV will keep an eye on the tropics in case that changes.
Tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean - here's a quick update on its 20% chance of formation over then next 5 days into a tropical cyclone. #EyeOnTheTropics #WFTV #Florida #FLwx pic.twitter.com/t5P8gEYRKt— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 28, 2019
Just something to watch with us...Tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean has a 20% chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next 5 days. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/hlE1U9fRlc— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 28, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}