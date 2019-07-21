Tropical wave to potentially increase rain chance to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave located over the central Bahamas has a low chance of developing further into a tropical system this upcoming week. This system could potentially bring a surge in moisture to Florida.
Considering its position, movement and forward speed, this tropical wave is expected to be near or at our latitude by Tuesday.
By Tuesday, the few models currently available forecast this system to be parallel to Central Florida. How close to Central Florida will it be? That will all depend on the high pressure system over the Atlantic Ocean.
Currently, we are monitoring this wave closely. The wave seems to be moving fast toward Florida, not giving it time to further develop as it gets close to Florida. We can expect high rain chances to start the week, especially Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain seasonably hot, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s.
