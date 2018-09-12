  • Tropics update: Isaac, Helene and a likely developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Besides Hurricane Florence heading toward North Carolina, there are three other systems we are watching closely.

     

    Isaac heading to the Caribbean

    After several days fluctuating in intensity, Isaac continues to fight wind shear as it approaches the Caribbean. The storm is about 500 miles east of Martinique and forecasts now call for it to cross the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Antigua, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius.

     

    After passing through the Lesser Antilles, the system will be fighting stronger wind shear, which will likely weaken the system further. If it does stay named, most models call for it to stay well south of Puerto Rico. Some indirect effects such as rough seas and some rain bands could affect Puerto Rico starting Thursday. Isaac should be monitored as any system that enters the area could pose a threat to Florida.

     

    Helene in the Eastern Atlantic

    Hurricane Helene has started to weaken as it enters cooler Atlantic waters. The system has moved north and it will weaken to a tropical storm by Thursday, remaining over water and not affecting land.

     

    Invest 95-L enters the Gulf of Mexico

    The disturbance classified 95-L has now entered the Gulf of Mexico and it is showing better signs of organization. There is a high chance that this system will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Thursday or Friday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana late this week,

    Residents along the eastern coast of Mexico, Louisiana and Texas should monitor this system closely.

     

    We will continue to monitor the tropics closely and bring you updates promptly on Channel 9, WFTV.com and on our WFTV apps

