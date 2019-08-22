Eye on the tropics: Invest 98 forms in Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center said Invest 98 has formed in the southern Bahamas.
The system has a chance for some organization off our east and northeast coast by this weekend, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said Thursday.
The heaviest rain is on the east side of the system.
"Forecast models keep the bulk of the system off our east coast this weekend moving north and northeast away from us through early next week," said Terry.
Rain chances in Central Florida will go up slightly Saturday and Sunday.
Remember, the busiest time of the hurricane season is just over two weeks away. Make sure you are prepared for any storms that could develop this hurricane season.
A broad circulation is better defined today with new #Invest98 in the southern Bahamas. It's proximity to land and wind shear will make for slow formation, but conditions become for favorable by the weekend as it should stay off our coast. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/xA2sHYUI8m— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 22, 2019
No issues in the tropics. This area of rain in the Bahamas may develop OFFSHORE of the Carolinas this weekend. No issue for Florida. We are in the heart of hurricane season, so we will watch everything carefully! pic.twitter.com/xeU4LXJDdM— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 22, 2019
