Eye on the tropics: Invest 98 forms in Bahamas

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn , Tom Terry

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center said Invest 98 has formed in the southern Bahamas.

    The system has a chance for some organization off our east and northeast coast by this weekend, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said Thursday.

    The heaviest rain is on the east side of the system.

    "Forecast models keep the bulk of the system off our east coast this weekend moving north and northeast away from us through early next week," said Terry.

    Rain chances in Central Florida will go up slightly Saturday and Sunday. 

    Channel 9 will continue to monitor this system. 

    Remember, the busiest time of the hurricane season is just over two weeks away. Make sure you are prepared for any storms that could develop this hurricane season.

