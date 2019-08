0 TS Dorian's rain bands reach Puerto Rico; could intensify as it moves toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest forecasts for Tropical Storm Dorian have the storm impacting Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon and then strengthening possibly to a Category 2 storm as it nears Florida Sunday and Monday. Dorian is a very compact storm with tropical storm-force winds that only extend outward 45 miles.

Dorian’s center shift to the north Tuesday afternoon represented a big forecast change for Puerto Rico. The storm is now forecast to enter through Vieques and affect the eastern side of the island, leaving the western side with much less rain and barely any tropical storm-force winds. Rainfall amounts are still forecast to reach 8 inches in some spots over the eastern side of the island.

The same shift to the north represented a change for us in Florida. Since the storm will not have much land to interact with, the storm could come out better once it crosses over to the Atlantic and travels over the warm waters of the Central Bahamas.

The environment across the eastern parts of the Turk and Caicos and Bahamas Islands is conducive for strengthening, models are showing that this system could intensify to a Category 2 hurricane with some models showing a major hurricane (Category 3+).

Latest watch and warnings in effect

Dorian's Latest Track

WHAT’S FOR FLORIDA?

Dorian’s shift north could have also influenced where it will make landfall after Puerto Rico. The shift can swing the storm over northern Florida or all the way to the South Carolina coast. There is also the Bermuda High, a semi-permanent high-pressure system located in the Central Atlantic. Some models are now showing that the high could retract eastward, which will allow Dorian to border Florida’s east coast and move up the coast to the Georgia-South Carolina border.

The latest track by the National Hurricane Center places Dorian near Florida by Monday evening. Dorian is forecast to move slowly the next two days, then increase its speed Saturday and slowing a bit on Sunday and Monday. This slowdown could be attributed to the shift eastward of the high-pressure system that the models are trying to grasp, trying to make the storm turn northward before coming too close to Florida. This puts a tentative direct Florida impact on day 5, and with so many days out the margin of error can be 200 miles.

WATCH LIVE HERE

Dorian will try to restructure once it comes out of Puerto Rico and gets on the move again near the eastern portion of the Bahamas. Any fluctuations and center rebuilding could affect the track in the long term.

At this point, residents in Central Florida should have a plan in case the current track for Dorian verifies.

Make sure you have the medications you need. It usually takes a couple of days for prescriptions to be ready. Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? Where would you go? These are all things you should know at this point. No action is needed yet, but you must review all your plans.

We will continue to monitor the system and keep you updated on Eyewitness News and on our free WFTV Weather app.

Local weather: Rain, some strong storms expected in Central Florida

HELPFUL LINKS:

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for an updated track of the system.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.