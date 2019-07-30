0 Unorganized tropical wave brings flash flood threat to PR; high rain chance to Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a 10 percent chance a tropical wave making its way through the East Central Caribbean could develop over the next five days. There is currently lots of wind shear preventing this system from organizing and strengthening, but conditions could become more favorable starting Wednesday.

The tropical disturbance, designated Invest-95L by the National Hurricane Center, will meander in the Caribbean as it moves west-northwest. By Wednesday, it would have crossed the Hispaniola and entered southern Bahamas islands, where conditions will likely become more favorable for the system to develop further.

THREATS FOR CARIBBEAN:

Although the system is very disorganized and lacks a well-defined center of circulation, it will produce torrential rains leading to life-threatening floods across much of Puerto Rico Tuesday. Widespread rains, 20 mph wind gusts and 6-foot waves are forecast for Tuesday and for most of Wednesday too as some moisture will linger behind the tropical wave. Expect the tropical wave to also bring dangerous rains leading to flash flooding for Haiti and the Dominican Republic starting late Tuesday lasting through early Thursday.

This disturbance is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the central Atlantic that will likely take it over the Bahamas. Regardless, the disturbance is about 1,000 miles away from Florida. We have plenty of time to monitor this system. Although conditions are forecast to become more favorable for its development, most models are not showing development of this system. Regardless, we can expect a surge in moisture across Florida, moving from south to north, starting Friday and into the weekend.

Without a well-defined center of circulation, models do not have a good grasp where a system is heading to.

THREATS FOR FLORIDA

As the tropical moisture increases, we can expect high rain chances across the southern half of the Peninsula, including Central Florida. July has been a wet month, unusually wet for South Florida, and most of Central Florida could use the rain as totals for the year, for most of the official stations, are below average. This won’t be the only opportunity to get in par with the rain totals, we still have two-thirds of the wet season to go.

ANOTHER TROPICAL WAVE

A freshly emerged eastern Africa tropical wave is also been monitored. This wave looks much healthier and has a slightly higher chance of developing through the weekend as it travels westward over the open Atlantic waters.

Luckily this wave is over 3,000 miles away from Florida and we have plenty of time to monitor the development and direction of this tropical wave.

EYE ON THE TROPICS

We are entering the busiest months of the hurricane season. The peak is at the beginning of September, and historically, August and September are busy months for the Atlantic basin. It is important to know your plan in case any storms threaten Central Florida.

Do you have a plan? Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? If you are, do you know where you'd go? If you are not in an evacuation zone, do you have the necessary supplies to safeguard your home?

Do you have insurance? If necessary, do you know where your most important documents are? Are you able to ask for an extra supply of your medicines at the pharmacy? These are all questions you must know the answer to now.

