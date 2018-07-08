0 Weakening Tropical Storm Beryl to still bring rain to Caribbean Islands

Beryl continues to struggle with strong wind shear (and upcoming dry air) and it is not looking like it will make it past Tuesday, "at best."

The system has been battling with some wind shear, with most of its convection focusing over the south-southeast quadrant. As it approaches the Windward and Leeward Islands the wind shear will increase, likely further destroying this system.

Beryl is forecast to become a tropical wave by Sunday evening. By Monday afternoon it could be hugging the southwestern corner of Puerto Rico near La Parguera, Rojo Cabo or Boqueron.

Expect rains to reach between 1-4 inches in some areas and some gusty winds of about 30 mph at times.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for an updated forecast.

SEE: LATEST BERYL TRACK

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon and strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday morning before weakening back to a tropical Storm Saturday morning.

Read more: Tropical Storm Chris Intensifies

Beryl is a relatively tiny storm, approaching the Lesser Antilles and it does not represent a threat to Florida.

#Beryl already struggling w/ wind shear & it hasn't even arrived to the strongest. Note: cone ends at 72hrs.



TT Beryl ya está luchando con los vientos cortantes y ni siquiera llega donde estarán más fuerte.

NOTEN: cono de incertidumbre termina a las 72horas, si es que sobrevive. pic.twitter.com/b2qEtaJLp4 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 7, 2018

A little perspective about #Beryl's size and location.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to fly it within the next 24-48 hours (they are waiting for it to get closer to land)

Beryl could strengthen within the next day, but starting Sunday it will enter a VERY hostile environment. pic.twitter.com/qu925bomLk — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 6, 2018

Watches and warnings:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Dominica, Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten

The system will pass over the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm Sunday, but it will continue to weaken rapidly as it will also encounter drier and much more stable conditions as well as stronger wind shear. Starting Sunday, Beryl will be picking more speed as it will be guided by the Bermuda High.

THREATS TO CARIBBEAN ISLANDS:

The Lesser Antilles will experience gusty winds at times and some passing strong thunderstorms. Total rainfall between 1-3 inches.

The threats for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic continue to become less likely, except strong waves and rip currents along the southern coasts. Puerto Rico could receive 1-4 inches with the system (by the a tropical wave or trough) passing well south of the island.

The Caribbean Islands could benefit from the rains as there is a high chance for an El Niño to develop over the winter months which bring severe drought conditions to the region. During the 2016 El Niño water was rationed in many islands and lots of crops were lost.

In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

Visit the Eye on the Tropics section to read about hurricane preparedness.

Stay with the team of six meteorologists from Severe Weather Center 9 as we track this system and throughout hurricane season.

Download the free WFTV Weather app

More Coverage You Can Count On:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.