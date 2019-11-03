Fall-like temperatures, highs in 70s across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians woke up to the coolest temperatures since April on Sunday morning.
Here's what to expect for the remainder of the weekend:
- Highs across Central Florida will be around 79 degrees.
- There is a small chance of showers, mostly for coastal areas.
- Temperatures are expected to boost to the low to mid-80s for the beginning of the week.
- Another front is expected to come through by the end of the week and will cool temperatures down for next weekend.
Cooler across Central FL this morning. Most of us are waking up to 50s and 60s. pic.twitter.com/dr3MJCKEDT— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) November 3, 2019
Did you remember to set your clocks back an hour?
Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
