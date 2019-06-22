Feeling hot, hot, hot! Weekend brings heat indices to 105 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat is intense across Central Florida. The weekend brings heat indices of about 105 degrees.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the “extreme heat” has returned after storms kept temperatures down earlier in the week.
Storm chances will stay between 20 to 30 percent this weekend. Any storms that develop will be short-lived and move toward the east coast.
The winds from the west-southwest during the weekend will promote extra warm temperatures. Forecast highs are between 94 and 96 degrees, and even the coast will be in the mid-90s.
Nights will also remain clear, muggy and warm. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Central Floridians need to use caution when they head outdoors. That means staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen.
BEACH FORECAST
The beach is a great option to cool off this weekend. There is a moderate risk of rip currents, so make sure to swim near a lifeguard.
Volusia County Beach Safety reported that although there is a midday high tide, no major impact to beach driving is expected, due to the calm surf. Paddling, running, walking, and cycling the beach are great options, but make sure you stay hydrated and use sunscreen.
