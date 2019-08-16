Flood risk: Scattered, torrential storms build, more rounds this afternoon

A soggy work week will come to a waterlogged end, as more rain is in the forecast for Friday.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the deluge of rain this week, with more to come, is increasing the flood risk along low-lying and poor-drainage areas of Central Florida.
Related Headlines
Shields said some areas can expect between 2 to 3 inches of rain on Friday as rain chances remain high at 70 percent.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Some storms already started showering the morning commute, and continue to develop into the evening drive.
Storms will slightly shift in direction, moving from southwest to northeast, some producing high rainfall rates which could lead to flooding in some streets. Highs will be between 87 and 90 degrees.
Make sure to stay aware where storms are moving and how they might affect your commute as you may encounter some flooded streets.
It’s been a month! And more rain is moving in right now. See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/AAQkNgkqT0— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 16, 2019
FLOOD ADVISORY for parts of Marion & Sumter. LOTS of rain moving in. The flood threat gets higher. I'm tracking this on Channel 9 now! pic.twitter.com/uf4weR0WIU— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 16, 2019
If you encounter a flooded street, please make sure to take al alternate route. Water may be deeper than expected. Only 6 inches of rain can cause a car to stall.
THE WEEKEND
The typical afternoon pattern returns over the weekend. High temperatures in the low 90s will trigger the sea breeze, which will develop afternoon storms, mainly affecting inland locations. About 40 percent of Central Florida should receive measurable rain on both days.
Know the difference: Heat exhaustion vs. Heatstroke
Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}