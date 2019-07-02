Florida is sizzling! Heat index to hit 106 degrees Tuesday

Another scorching summer day hits Central Florida Tuesday.
Related Headlines
The average high temperature will hit 95 degrees, with a heat index of 106 degrees.
“The hot gets hotter! Temperatures will be soaring the next few days. Another Central Florida heat wave is here,” Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
An early-evening storm is expected, with a low average temperature of 76 degrees.
The extreme heat will remain through the end of the week.
“Highs will be in the mid-90s through the end of the week. With our humidity, the heat index will climb between 105° and 110° across Central Florida," Shields said.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
The Fourth of July will be very hot, with the heat index reaching up to 110 degrees.
"Isolated afternoon and evening storms will be possible each day,” Shields said.
The rain chances increase to 40% on Friday and 50% on Saturday.
On the beach side, rip currents are moderate.
As always, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.
Did you know there is no official criteria for a heat wave in Central Florida?
As a team, Severe Weather Center 9’s meteorologists came up with a criterion to call attention to the leading cause of weather-related deaths – heat.
We will call it a heat wave when the high temperatures during a five-day period average at least 95 degrees.
Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}