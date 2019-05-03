0 Forecast: Friday afternoon storms; hot, soggy weekend

Moisture continues to visit Florida, the bulk of which will be traveling north over the peninsula, producing showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours again. Showers on Friday afternoon will move mainly from the southwest to the northeast. Storms will likely affect the coast by Friday late afternoon.

Winds along the east central coast of Florida

THREATS ON FRIDAY

Storms will produce frequent lightning and could produce strong, gusty winds. Some persistent storms could develop about half an inch of rain for some locations.

WEEKEND FORECAST

For Central Florida, there is a low chance for scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon this weekend.

On Saturday, the chance for showers and storms will be mainly focused along the Space Coast. But with the temperatures likely reaching the 90s, the sea breeze may develop and take some storms inland during the afternoon. The winds will be from the southwest on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, more moisture will take over and with more of the day's heating, storms will likely have more coverage. There is also an approaching cold front that will aid storm development into the beginning of next week.

WHAT ABOUT TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT?

The National Hurricane Center continues to give this area of disturbed weather a 10 percent chance of developing once it parallels Georgia and the Carolinas. It will remain over the Western Atlantic and a cold front will keep it over the water by late this weekend. This area does not represent a threat to Florida if it develops as it will be moving north and then out to the open Atlantic. Also, we already received the moisture from this system during the past two days.

NEXT WEEK

A cold front is currently scheduled to reach Florida early next week. As of now, the front seems to be weakening and it will likely dissipate, or stall, close to Central Florida enhancing shower activity for Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next front and update you on TV, online and our WFTV Weather app.

Our team of certified meteorologist will work through the weekend and monitor the cold front as it moves closer to Central Florida.

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields is live on Eyewitness News Channel 9 starting at Noon. Our digital certified meteorologist, Irene Sans, will closely monitor and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.

