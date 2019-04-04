0 Forecast: Rain, storms on Friday; summer-like weekend

An upper level system arrives Friday, producing storms during Friday afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 80s, and humid during the weekend.

High temperatures Thursday were close to the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. The winds arrive from the south, bringing Central Florida a warmer night than how it has been the previous nights. Lows aroung the mid-60s.

With the clouds arriving from the south and the upper level storm system coming in, the clouds will be building during the early morning hours Friday. Showers could start developing in the morning, very isolated. By noon, scattered showers will be popping across Central Florida and more storm coverage during the afternoon. The upper level low pressure and the sea breeze will develop afternoon thunderstorms. We do not anticipate severe weather, but there could be lightning with any thunderstorms that develop. Luckily, this system is moving fast. The storms that develop will be passing quickly from the northwest to the southeast, and by 6 p.m. will be mainly focused along coastal Brevard County.

THE WEEKEND FORECAST

It will be a hot weekend across Central Florida. Temperatures will run 8 to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Due to the warm temperatures, the sea breeze could develop scattered afternoon thunderstorms, mainly inland. About 20 percent of Central Florida could receive measurable rain.

It will be a nice weekend for the beach, but if you have plans on going in the water, make sure to swim near a lifeguard. There is a moderate risk of rip currents through the weekend.

Our team of meteorologists will be monitoring the evolution of the system and storm development closely and bring you updates on Eyewitness News. We will also continue to bring you the latest on our revamped Weather App and on wftv.com

