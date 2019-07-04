0 Fourth of July forecast: Temps to feel near 105, chance of afternoon storms

It’s going to be a hot and sticky Fourth of July across Central Florida.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said highs on Thursday are set to be in the mid-90s but feel like closer to 105. She said there's a 40 percent chance of storms in the afternoon.

“Get ready for the heat,” she said.

Wednesday brought extreme heat advisories across Central Florida, and Crimi said new advisories could be issued for Thursday afternoon.

This extreme heat is dangerous, especially for kids, elderly and those doing strenuous activities outdoors.

It is advised to stay in air-conditioned places or to take shade often if you are working outdoors. Staying hydrated throughout the day is also crucial. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink water, as it may be too late and you likely are already dehydrated.

Tips: Beat the heat

To keep cool it's advised to dress in loose fitting clothing in light colors. Eating light meals also helps your body stay cooler. It's best to limit activities outdoors during the peak hours of heat, between noon and 4 p.m.

Florida is hot, especially in the summer. But it is rare to be under a widespread heat advisory.

In fact, before Wednesday, the last time Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties were under a heat advisory was on June 16, 2010. Including Wednesday's advisory, there have been only seven heat advisories issued since 2005. There were three consecutive days starting June 20, 2009, that heat advisories were issued for most, if not all, east Central Florida counties.

Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you or anyone you know is having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

