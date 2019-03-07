  • Freeze warning in effect for parts of Central Florida; temperatures rebound quick

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Wednesday was a crisp day, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

     

    The cold will stay for one more night. The low temperatures will once again drop to the 40s.

     

    A freeze warning is in effect for Marion County northward as temperatures will once again fall to the freezing mark in this area. 

     

    ROUGH SEAS

     

    Across the marine area, local waters and offshore, there is a small craft advisory in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon. The winds from the north-northwest up to 20 knots and seas could reach 7 feet across local water and up to 7 to 8 feet offshore.

     

    By Thursday temperatures will start to rebound. Average high temperatures for this time of the year for Orlando are in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

     

    TEMPERATURES REBOUND BEFORE THE WEEK ENDS

    By Friday the high temperatures will be creeping back to the upper 70s to low 80s, and the easterly wind flow will introduce humidity again across Central Florida.

     

    Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live starting at 11 p.m. on Channel 9, tracking the quick rebound in temperatures.

     

