ORLANDO, Fla. - Here is Mother Nature's reminder that it technically is winter, even if we do live in Florida.
Central Florida will see the coldest air of the season over the next few days, as well as some wet weather.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Marion, Sumter and Flager counties for Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the 40s. Temperatures will start to climb... and then fall hard.
It's another chilly night ahead with lows back in the 30s and 40s.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 16, 2019
I expect the winds to settle enough where areas of frost will form in our northern and western areas, especially in sheltered locations. pic.twitter.com/frrK0WYYF8
Patchy frost will be more likely tonight. I'm tracking the chill and our next front, now on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/TepxkW2ZpT— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 16, 2019
"Saturday looks almost spring like," Terry said.
Many people could see 80 degrees on Saturday. Then the bottom drops out.
"A strong cold front comes by Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s depending on the timing of the rain," Terry said. "We could also see a gusty thunderstorm or two in Sunday morning or afternoon."
Another front on the way! It’ll bring rain on Sunday, then a big chill on Monday! pic.twitter.com/IiDPj56nod— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 16, 2019
Watching next Sunday night for #Orlando's coldest yet this season. #WFTV #Florida #FLwx pic.twitter.com/G3cNGBgebM— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) January 16, 2019
On Monday morning, which many people will have off for Martin Luther King Day, the low may reach 40 degrees near Orlando, and the mid- to upper-30s for places north and west. Highs will only reach the 50s.
