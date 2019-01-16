  • Frigid Florida: Get ready for the coldest air we've seen this season

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Here is Mother Nature's reminder that it technically is winter, even if we do live in Florida.

    Central Florida will see the coldest air of the season over the next few days, as well as some wet weather.

    The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Marion, Sumter and Flager counties for Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the 40s. Temperatures will start to climb... and then fall hard.

    "Saturday looks almost spring like," Terry said.

    Many people could see 80 degrees on Saturday. Then the bottom drops out.

    "A strong cold front comes by Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s depending on the timing of the rain," Terry said. "We could also see a gusty thunderstorm or two in Sunday morning or afternoon." 

    On Monday morning, which many people will have off for Martin Luther King Day, the low may reach 40 degrees near Orlando, and the mid- to upper-30s for places north and west. Highs will only reach the 50s.


