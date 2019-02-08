0 Fronts are back! Clouds, rain and wind; marine advisory in effect for weekend

The weekend is almost here and the rain will be back courtesy of a cold front that will stall over Central Florida.

After a wonderful, spring-like week, the changes will arrive just in time for the weekend as a cold front arrives and parks over Central Florida, providing enough instability to produce showers and enough clouds to keep highs around 73 degrees, which is average for this time of the year. Northern counties, such as Marion, and the northern half of Lake and Volusia will experience high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s and much breezier conditions.

By Friday morning, the cold front will have already passed Tallahassee and be it is on its way to Central Florida. By late Friday evening, the clouds will move in from north to south over the region, but the chance for showers will be minimal.

The cold front will try its best to push south of Central Florida Saturday morning, but it will lose speed. The loss of speed and enough instability will give it a chance for scattered showers to develop Saturday morning, mainly focused along Brevard and Osceola counties. By the afternoon, scattered showers will likely move northward toward Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties. Winds on Saturday will be strong, from the north across much of the area, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Along the coast the wind gusts could reach 30 mph.

Scattered rain will continue on and off across all of Central Florida overnight into Sunday morning. Take the umbrella with you if you are heading out for brunch or Sunday service. The stationary front will retract slowly and give way to a warm front to push northward on Sunday. Although it will remain mostly cloudy, shifting winds from the east-southeast will warm the temperatures to the upper 70s. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph.

Who's ready for the weekend?! We'll have gusty showers from time to time, but overall temperatures will be closer to our typical February norms (low/mid 70s). @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ArazbNEbcS — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) February 8, 2019

Weather will be stable but warm on Monday, with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Next week, another front will make its way down to Florida, and a similar setup like we are having this weekend will repeat between Tuesday and Wednesday; a cold front will then push down and become stationary, and then will retract as a warm front. Another round of showers is in the forecast for those days.

Marine forecast:

A small craft advisory is in effect from Saturday morning through early Monday morning. Winds could reach gale force occasionally (34 knots or 39 mph) on Saturday. Seas will build rapidly Saturday between 8 to 10 feet. Seas will peak on Saturday night to 12 feet, then gradually become less rough through Monday.

@BShieldsWFTV is here with your weekend forecast full of events you'll want to put on your calendar!https://t.co/gAyuEgoXdq pic.twitter.com/Wb5OOdGMf4 — icFlorida.com (@icFloridaEvents) February 8, 2019

