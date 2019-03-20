  • Get ready spring breakers! Nice weather finally arrives for Central Florida

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Today marks the official start of spring, and the weather knows it (at least for us, Floridians!).

    The clouds continue to clear Central Florida. A brief passing sprinkle could still fall along the coast, but overall weather conditions are become much more stable. 

    Moderate risk for rip currents

    As a low-pressure system moves farther away from Florida, the winds will start to relax. Small craft advisories expire Wednesday evening. There is stilll a moderate risk for rip currents along our eastern Florida beaches Thursday. Swimmers should stay near a lifeguard. 

     

    Nice weather reigns for the rest of spring break

    Spring breakers will finally get to enjoy the sunshine Thursday through the weekend. A high pressure system aloft will guarantee mostly sunny skies and a gradual increase in the temperatures. Also, with the winds diminishing, the beach will become more tempting and enjoyable. Temperatures will be around average for this time of the year in the upper 70s. Take the sunscreen, the sun's angle this time of the year guarantees an easy sunburn. 

     

     

     

     

