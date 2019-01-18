0 Get ready to bundle up! Rain, wind and cold in time for MLK weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring-like weather will be over this weekend, as a strong front will sweep through Florida reminding us we are still in winter.

This front is attached to the low pressure system that is forecast to bring wintry and dangerous conditions from the north central U.S. to the Northeast this weekend. Dangerous amounts of ice are also likely to accumulate from parts just south of the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Up to 1 inch of ice could accumulate, making roads deadly and likely bringing power outages for some areas.

In Central Florida, although we are not expecting wintry precipitation, we will experience rain and strong, gusty winds, followed by temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s Monday morning. Here's the forecast:

Friday: Last day of the work week with spring-like conditions. Highs in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. The evening will be on point to enjoy dinner outside. Some clouds in the area, but still stable, temperatures around 10 p.m. around 62 degrees.

Saturday will be a transitional day. It will start nice but the winds shift from the south-southeast, which will increase the temperatures and humidity across Central Florida. More humidity will also aid the development of showers, especially during the evening as the cold front gets closer.

Monster Jam (Saturday evening) is going to be awesome - the weather too! The front should hold off until after! pic.twitter.com/USo6lnM0G9 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 17, 2019

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and rainy. As the front crosses Central Florida and continues to move south, the showers will start to taper off after 3 p.m. There will still be clouds, which will hold the afternoon temperatures in the low 60s across Central Florida. The temperatures will feel colder because the winds will be strong out of the north between 15 to 20 mph with stronger gusts.

Just in time for the total lunar eclipse (yes, visible from Central Florida) the sky clears

Clouds will be clearing (and it'll be cold!!) in time to catch a total lunar eclipse very early Monday morning. More: https://t.co/27j4CvM7RN pic.twitter.com/1kL84tO9Ko — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) January 18, 2019

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start off with a very cold morning, mid- to upper 30s just before sunrise, the sky will remain sunny with high temperatures only reaching around 58 degrees. There will be relaxed winds out of the north between 5 to 10 mph.

The cold spell will be short-lived (Florida style), on Tuesday the temperatures will rebound to the 70s.

