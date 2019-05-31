‘Get used to it': Near record-high temps continue through the weekend

The near record-high heat is here to stay – at least through this weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Central Floridians can expect temperatures to stay in the mid-to-high 90s on Friday and throughout the weekend.
“If you’re not used to it yet, you’re going to have to get used to it as we head toward the weekend because we’re going to stay at about 95 and 96 degrees,” Crimi said.
Crimi said rain chances are increasing with a 20 percent chance of showers Friday through Sunday.
"Crunchy yard", as @JHolmesWFTV says, but we could get some relief over the next few days. #BringOnTheRain pic.twitter.com/KT43Xz6KFy— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) May 31, 2019
Rain could not only cool things down slightly, but also help with the fire risk across the area.
"Fire concerns will be elevated for the next few days or even weeks, as dry and hot air continues to hover over Central Florida. We could see some relief in the form of rain this weekend, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the possibility of lightning," Crimi said.
