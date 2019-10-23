Glimpse of fall: Cooler temps sweep into Central Florida, how long it'll last

Do you feel it? There's a slight sense of fall in the air Wednesday. But, because it's Florida, it won't last long. Meteorologist Brian Shields gives you the low down on what the rest of this week's weather holds:
- Highs stay low on Wednesday sticking around 81. No rain in the forecast means it's an awesome day to get outside!
- Overnight, lows will dip 70 -- so bring a sweater... maybe.
- Scattered showers will return later in the week and into the weekend.
- Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts because high temperatures are set to creep back up to closer 90 starting Thursday.
For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
24 hours of fall!🍁🌴 pic.twitter.com/Okg8noFXLh— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 23, 2019
Autumn...for today! Enjoy these high temperatures. Get outside if you can. I'll see ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/ijPYkudbt9— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 23, 2019
