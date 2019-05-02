0 Gloomy day, showers move across Central Florida

Showers increase in coverage across Central Florida Thursday afternoon. Expect them to move much slower than how they were moving this morning. Persistent showers could bring locally higher rainfall for some areas, especially from Orlando to its south.

The moisture will surge from the trough (a low-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere) developing heavier showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The winds will be from the southeast, and it will still feel muggy and warm. Expect low humidity and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

This tropical moisture will stay visiting Central Florida through Friday, producing the chance for scattered showers isolated storms in the afternoon.

There is a high risk for rip currents along our east coast beaches, make sure to swim near a lifeguard, if you must go in the water.

#StormAlert9: Winds will relax by the afternoon, showers will slow down too, increasing coverage.

RAINFALL FORECAST

Generally, throughout Central Florida, rainfall could range between half to one inch. Higher isolated amounts south of Orlando and toward the Space Coast. Some places inland where heavier showers and storm become more persistent could have amounts close to one inch and a half thorugh Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND FORECAST

The National Hurricane Center continues to give this area of disturbed weather a 20 percent chance of developing once it parallels Georgia and the Carolinas. It will remain over the Western Atlantic and a cold front will keep it over sea by late this weekend.

At this point, it would not represent a danger to Florida, as it will be moving north and then out to the open Atlantic.

The front is currently scheduled to reach Florida early next week, but it seems to become stationary over Central Florida. Depending on strength, it could mean scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next front and update you on TV, online and our WFTV Weather app.

For Central Florida, there is a low chance for scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon this weekend. The winds will be from the south Saturday and from the southwest Sunday. Due to the wind direction Sunday, the temperatures will likely reach the 90s.

Our team of certified meteorologist will monitor the system as it moves closer to Central Florida and track the showers and storms as they develop. Cheif certified meteorologist Tom Terry is live starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News Channel 9. Our digital certified meteorologist, Irene Sans, will closely monitor and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.

