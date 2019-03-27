0 Gloomy, wet morning commute; blustery day, dangerous along beaches, seas

Although the showers have been spotty in the morning, a big cluster of moderate, and barely moving, showers have been focused over Orange County just before sunrise. I-4 in Orange County is wet, slowing the morning commute for many Wednesday morning. As this cluster moves slowly to the east, it seems to be gaining a bit of strength and developing lightning.

A thunderstorm affecting Cape Canaveral sparked a marine warning as it moved offshore to the southeast.

More showers with embedded thunderstorms are entering Central Florida from the northwest. More rain could develop and arrive during the morning hours. The front has already moved to south Florida, but this rain is courtesy of a trough (a low-pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere) and a surface low-pressure system forming offshore to our east.

Rainfall could reach 2 inches in some locations. Generally, Central Florida should receive around half an inch, with some locations, especially along the coast, receiving around 2 inches.

There is no severe weather expected to pop across the region, but the winds will really start to pick up this morning through Thursday. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 15-20 mph. You might consider picking up loose items left in your yard or patio.

Marine conditions will be dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds will be very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, starting early on Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay out the water Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas will run between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches.

High temperatures on Wednesday staying between the upper-60s to low-70s. For the rest of the week, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice, with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

There is still a few weeks left in the dry season, but... overall the east coast from Brevard south with the worse (and only) drought in #Florida. Not bad. We've had worst drought before. #flwx pic.twitter.com/IdIZOPA2GU — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 25, 2019

