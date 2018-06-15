  • Good news, dad! Father's Day weekend will be (mostly) nice

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Whether your Father’s Day weekend brings barbecues, brunches or beaches, you can expect mostly nice weather.

    Friday afternoon will bring showers and storms in the early afternoon that could be similar to the storms that brought rain and lots of lightning Thursday. 

    Saturday morning will start nice, said Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, but the afternoon will bring a 50 percent chance of storms with a high around 92. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 80s.

    Father’s Day Sunday also brings a chance of afternoon showers and storms typical for summertime in Florida, but Shields said don’t expect the day to be a washout. Highs will be around 92.

    The beginning of next week will be a little more dry than the weekend, Shields said, with lows in the low 90s and lower chances for showers and storms.

     

     

    Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

