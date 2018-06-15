Good news, dad! Father's Day weekend will be (mostly) nice

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Whether your Father’s Day weekend brings barbecues, brunches or beaches, you can expect mostly nice weather.
Related Headlines
Friday afternoon will bring showers and storms in the early afternoon that could be similar to the storms that brought rain and lots of lightning Thursday.
Read: Three hurt at New Smyrna Beach park after reports of lightning
Saturday morning will start nice, said Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, but the afternoon will bring a 50 percent chance of storms with a high around 92. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 80s.
Receive lightning alerts when it strikes within eight miles from your location.
Father’s Day Sunday also brings a chance of afternoon showers and storms typical for summertime in Florida, but Shields said don’t expect the day to be a washout. Highs will be around 92.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
The beginning of next week will be a little more dry than the weekend, Shields said, with lows in the low 90s and lower chances for showers and storms.
Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}