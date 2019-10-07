Goodbye 90s, hello 80s: Spotty showers in the forecast for Central Florida

It will be another warm day Monday in Central Florida.
The average high temperature will be 86 degrees with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers.
“We’ll have a higher chance of rain early this week. Rain from the Bahamas continues to move in. We’ve been so dry, so, this is good news overall,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Monday night will bring spotty showers with an average low temperature of 73 degrees.
“Many spots will finish out the day with a half-inch of rain. The chance of rain stays high on Tuesday and Wednesday as well,” Shields said.
While the week starts out with rain, by week’s end, the forecast will bring drier weather.
At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate. "The rough, breaking surf can tow you down, making you susceptible to getting caught in a dangerous rip current. Ask a lifeguard about ocean hazards when you arrive at the beach an only swim within sight of a lifeguard," the National Weather Service said.
