  Grab your umbrella: Afternoon storms return, heat lessens through weekend

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    The return of afternoon storms means slightly cooler temperatures across Central Florida on Friday and throughout the weekend.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Friday’s high was only set to hit 92 – a cool down from the past week – with a 40 percent chance of scattered storms.

    “Friday will be more of a classic summertime day,” Shields said.

    The wetter weather is set to stick around for the weekend, with a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

    Shields said the temperatures are also expected to stay in the lower 90s through Monday.

