Grab your umbrella: Afternoon storms return, heat lessens through weekend

The return of afternoon storms means slightly cooler temperatures across Central Florida on Friday and throughout the weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Friday’s high was only set to hit 92 – a cool down from the past week – with a 40 percent chance of scattered storms.
Related Headlines
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
“Friday will be more of a classic summertime day,” Shields said.
The wetter weather is set to stick around for the weekend, with a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.
Shields said the temperatures are also expected to stay in the lower 90s through Monday.
Central Florida: It’s hot, we know. But why isn’t there an official warning?
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
The northern part of this cluster of thunderstorms will stay offshore from Brevard County.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 28, 2019
But, the southern part is moving more NW and looks to at least hit the barrier islands, including Satellite Beach and Patrick AFB. pic.twitter.com/Czyv19AcLt
Beautiful thunderstorm just off shore from Port Canaveral. Shelf cloud on the left, nice rainshaft as well.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 28, 2019
Storms will move inland through the morning hours and become fairly widespread this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2831HVzGzc
Friday AND rain on the way to cool us down? ☔️— Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) June 28, 2019
That, my friends, calls for JAZZ HANDS!
(We’re on now! And no more dancing- promise!) 📺 #HappyFriday @WFTV #TeamNoSleep @BShieldsWFTV @JHolmesWFTV pic.twitter.com/UFgclUKmK7
June 28, 2019
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}