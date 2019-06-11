Grab your umbrella: Rainy afternoons to continue across Central Florida

Grab your umbrella and hold on to it for the rest of the week.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said rain chances are holding steady throughout the week bringing rain and storms to Central Florida.
Shields said Tuesday has the highest chance of rain for the week, with a 70 percent chance of wet weather.
After that, rain chances decline just slightly to 50 percent by Friday but continue into the weekend.
Some of the storms could be strong, Shields said.
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
Jun 11 | Another day with widespread showers & storms expected. A few early morning showers possible along I-4 corridor, then storms develop in afternoon. Move into a sturdy building before a storm arrives. Remember: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! pic.twitter.com/nM4YJfE3Sz— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 11, 2019
Rain, Florida-style!☂️💦🌴 pic.twitter.com/xQfkfjNmXk— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 11, 2019
