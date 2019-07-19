Grab your umbrella: Stormy afternoon ahead across Central Florida

Our weekend is forecast to get off to a soggy start across Central Florida as strong to severe storms blow through Friday afternoon.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Friday’s storms could be the worst of the week so far.
“We’ve got some storms later today. We’ve had some the past few days, but these could be even stronger,” he said.
Before the storms roll in, Shields said Central Floridians can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 93.
Overall, he said, there’s a 50 percent chance of storms becoming more widespread around 3 p.m. Shields said some inland areas could get as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain.
Hot temperatures in the mid-90s are expected to stick around through the weekend as well as a 40 percent chance of rain and storms.
The Northeast will have their hottest weekend in years! pic.twitter.com/RkET8ds1AH— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 19, 2019
