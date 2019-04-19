0 Ground stop at OIA, severe storms cross Central Florida; 60mph gusts, hail

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dangerous storms arrive to Central Florida. Make sure you have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts. Expect damaging wind gusts, hail and the possibility for tornadoes to develop in Central Florida.

4:30 p.m. update

Severe storms are crossing Osceola County to the east. Harmony and the Lake Kissimmee area could have 60 mph winds as the storms race to the east at about 45mph.

Sevre t'storm warning #Osceola. Storm moving fast to the E at 45mph.

Harmony, Lake Kissimmee, 10 Miles northeast of Avon Park.. take cover now!#StormAlert9https://t.co/a9k4LQ0zkh pic.twitter.com/2EbEdfeSiV — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) April 19, 2019

4:00 p.m. update

Severe thunderstorms continue to move to the east at about 20 mph. Storms are producing damaging wind gusts of at least 60 mph and possibly quarter size hail.

3:20 p.m. update

Orlando International Airport has a ground stop due to the thunderstorms in the area. Lightning is increasing. There is a maximum delay of 45 minutes and it is likely to increase during the next hour or so as storms move over OIA.

We got our taste of the first series of storms with high winds in Satellite Beach, FL just a few mins ago. High winds taking out one of my screen panels. pic.twitter.com/XB8l0K1ZXW — ManofTroy (@TomcatTrojan) April 19, 2019

Friday 2p.m. update

The same line of storms that is making its way down to Central Florida already developed a tornado in the Florida Panhandle. Around 8:30 a.m., a tornado was confirmed outside of Tallahassee, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie. McCranie said the storm was moving through the panhandle at 80 mph and that similarly fast-moving storms are expected in the Orlando area later Friday.

As the storms get closer, the wind will pick up a bit more. The storms will enter Central Florida from northwest to southeast. The storms will arrive to Marion County first, around noon, then continue to move to the southeast. Some isolated storms could develop ahead of the main line across parts of Osceola and Orange counties. The weather is forecast to continue to deteriorate, with the highest chance of severe storm warnings between 3 and 8 p.m.

Lots of reports of trees, power lines down to the north of Central Florida. Severe storms move over #Lake Co. and entering #Orange & #Volusia Co. Stay away from doors & windows. https://t.co/a9k4LQ0zkh #stormalert9 #flwx pic.twitter.com/eTvcnEWEzS — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) April 19, 2019

Besides frequent and intense lightning, these storms could develop damaging winds in excess of 50 mph, small hail and isolated tornadoes.

Certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie, Kassandra Crimi and Irene Sans have been monitoring the storms' development all morning. Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger joins them this afternoon for the newscast starting at 4 p.m. through the evening. They will be tracking the storms online and on air throughout the day. To stay on top of the latest weather updates, download the WFTV weather app here.

After getting off to a stormy start, the skies are forecast to clear for the rest of the weekend, with cooler weather taking hold. During the holiday weekend, high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-70s – a drastic drop from the 90s seen earlier in the week.

TORNADO WATCH MEANS: conditions are *favorable* for tornado development.

The red could easily fill in to the east soon.

For now, tornado watch in effect for counties west of Orlando.

Marion, Sumter, Flagler and Polk counties are under a tornado watch until 4p.m. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/FZhZEBM3PH — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) April 19, 2019

This is now a confirmed tornado, headed quickly to the Tallahassee area. #StormAlert9 https://t.co/HVfgVsDeJr — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. The line of storms will bring with it a higher than normal threat for damaging winds, coin-sized hail and isolated tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/QWPQCP8vIl — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

Storms will move through Brevard County between 6pm-8pm.

Threats: Winds over 50mph, coin-sized hail, isolated tornadoes.#StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/eCjrfCEsu6 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

Storms will move into Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola and Flagler counties between 4pm-7pm.

Threats: Winds over 50mph, coin-sized hail, isolated tornadoes.#StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/7tFeuHkIJi — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

