Hauntingly hot: Halloween forecast summons near record-high heat in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's lurking behind closed doors and fogging up windows. It wraps itself around you as you walk down sidewalks and driveways, leaving its damp mark on your skin. It's near record-high heat on Halloween, and it's ready to make your trick-or-treating time extra sweaty.
- Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the high on Halloween will top out around 90.
- It'll be mostly dry with only a 20 percent chance of a passing shower.
- But cooler weather is on the way! A cool front will arrive Friday, with highs only reaching the upper 70s.
READ: Hot Halloween: 9 facts on protecting children from heat-related illnesses
Related Headlines
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.
Two fronts are moving our way! I'll see ya on 9!🎃🌴🍂 pic.twitter.com/emQ7Yl3EEG— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 31, 2019
Hot! Then tomorrow, fall arrives 😁 I'm tracking 2 fall fronts, on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/xbYs9FZQYb— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 31, 2019
Record heat possible on this Halloween but our first in a series of fronts arrives tomorrow! I'm tracking the cooler outlook, on Channel 9 now. Good Morning! pic.twitter.com/apQHej0eqZ— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 31, 2019
Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Watch below for your one-minute daily weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}