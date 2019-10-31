  • Hauntingly hot: Halloween forecast summons near record-high heat in Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's lurking behind closed doors and fogging up windows. It wraps itself around you as you walk down sidewalks and driveways, leaving its damp mark on your skin. It's near record-high heat on Halloween, and it's ready to make your trick-or-treating time extra sweaty.

    • Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the high on Halloween will top out around 90.
    • It'll be mostly dry with only a 20 percent chance of a passing shower.
    • But cooler weather is on the way! A cool front will arrive Friday, with highs only reaching the upper 70s.

