0 Heat advisory for coastal counties; chance for afternoon storms

Central Florida residents will feel the humidity hit them Tuesday as they walk out the door.

With 96-degree heat as a high temperature in the forecast, residents planning to work outside, or enjoy the outdoors, are advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and wear sunscreen.

The heat index could reach between 106 and 111 degrees in parts of Florida and there is a 30% chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon, following the spark of the sea breeze.

Volusia and Brevard counties are under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Heat indices will be between 106 and 110 degrees, it could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke for those exposed not taking the precautions.

#Volusia & #Brevard counties are under a #HEATADVISORY. Heat indices will be 106-110 degrees, it could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke for those exposed not taking precautions.



Adventencia de calor para Brevard y Volusia. Tomen precauciones adecuadas. pic.twitter.com/AAdywxNYDs — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 25, 2019

Read more: Central Florida: It’s hot, we know. But why isn’t there an official warning for all?

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

“It will feel even hotter today as the heat index could reach as high as 106 in some places. But, there will be a few storms very late today as we finally break our dry streak,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

The evening brings the low temperature to the mid-70s, but the high humidity will make it feel warmer.

Know the difference: Heat exhaustion vs. Heatstroke

Rain chances increase later in the week, with a 50% chance of storms by Thursday and Friday.

Beachside conditions: Rip current risk is moderate.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Dangerous heat this afternoon. It will feel even hotter today as everyone will have a heat index above 100, and some spots as highs as 106.

If you have to be outside, make sure you hydrate and limit the kids exposure this heat. pic.twitter.com/esNAR9Kefn — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 25, 2019

Watch the 5-Day Forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.