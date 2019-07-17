  • High temps, afternoon storms continuing Wednesday across Central Florida

    By: Brian Shields , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    The heat is here to stay Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s in Central Florida.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the steamy weather will continue into the afternoon with a 40 percent chance of afternoon storms.

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

    “That very hot weather pattern continues,” he said.

    Overnight, he said, will be muggy, with a low of 76.

    Shields said a similar weather pattern ill continue throughout the rest of the week with moderate rain chances and highs in the mid-90s.

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    Watch Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories