High temps, afternoon storms continuing Wednesday across Central Florida

The heat is here to stay Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s in Central Florida.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the steamy weather will continue into the afternoon with a 40 percent chance of afternoon storms.
“That very hot weather pattern continues,” he said.
Overnight, he said, will be muggy, with a low of 76.
Shields said a similar weather pattern ill continue throughout the rest of the week with moderate rain chances and highs in the mid-90s.
