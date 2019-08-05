Highs in the 90s, decent rain chances this week across Central Florida

Typical summer weather is in store for Central Florida this week as highs remain in the 90s with decent chances for afternoon storms across the area.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Monday is forecast to get the week off to a seasonable start with a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent of afternoon storms.
Shields said rain chances are set to increase slightly Tuesday and Wednesday at 50 percent.
All week lows are expected to level out at 75.
We’re still watching a weak tropical wave over the Atlantic just east of the Lesser Antilles.
While it showed potential for development last week, unfavorable conditions, including wind shear, will make any further organization unlikely. The disturbance now has a 0% chance of formation over the next 5 days as it approaches the Caribbean.
