Holiday forecast: Scorching heat across Central Florida Memorial Day weekend

Get ready: temperatures close to the triple digits are on their way.
Channel 9 Meteorologist Brian Shields said Friday will be the “coolest” day between now and Memorial Day, which means there’s only a high of 92.
Related Headlines
The temperatures are forecast to keep inching closer to 100 all weekend long. On Memorial Day, the high is set to top out at 96.
>>> Click here to download the WFTV weather app <<<
“There will be scorching heat through the holiday weekend,” Shields said.
He is urging Central Floridians to lather up the sunscreen and stay hydrated as heat indexes top the triple digits.
READ: NOAA releases 2019 hurricane season forecast; near-average outlook
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest weather forecasts.
Extreme heat for Memorial Day! Tracking now on 9. pic.twitter.com/j2QaPd83mz— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 24, 2019
This weekend will be a scorcher. Enjoy it...but use some caution in the heat. Some upper 90s will be possible on Memorial Day! See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/IctudrKVJb— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 24, 2019
Check the full five-day forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}