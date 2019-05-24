  • Holiday forecast: Scorching heat across Central Florida Memorial Day weekend

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Get ready: temperatures close to the triple digits are on their way.

    Channel 9 Meteorologist Brian Shields said Friday will be the “coolest” day between now and Memorial Day, which means there’s only a high of 92.

    The temperatures are forecast to keep inching closer to 100 all weekend long. On Memorial Day, the high is set to top out at 96.

    “There will be scorching heat through the holiday weekend,” Shields said.

    He is urging Central Floridians to lather up the sunscreen and stay hydrated as heat indexes top the triple digits.

