Hot and humid Tuesday: Triple-digit-feeling temps, afternoon storms across Central Florida

    By: Rusty McCranie , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for the return of triple-digit heat Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to feel like 100 degrees in Central Florida.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Tuesday is forecast to be hot and humid with a 40 percent chance of rain and a high of 92.

    “Storm chances are a little lower today overall, but there’s still a decent chance in the afternoon hours,” he said.

    McCranie said to watch out for areas of heavy rain and frequent lightning in the afternoon.

    Strong clusters are likely to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain. 

    For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day. 

    When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.

