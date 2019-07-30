Hot and humid Tuesday: Triple-digit-feeling temps, afternoon storms across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for the return of triple-digit heat Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to feel like 100 degrees in Central Florida.
Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Tuesday is forecast to be hot and humid with a 40 percent chance of rain and a high of 92.
“Storm chances are a little lower today overall, but there’s still a decent chance in the afternoon hours,” he said.
McCranie said to watch out for areas of heavy rain and frequent lightning in the afternoon.
READ: Monitoring tropical wave in Caribbean; torrential rain for some islands
Strong clusters are likely to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.
For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day.
When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.
Storm chances will be a little lower across Central Florida today. That being said, the highest concentration will be over the I-4 corridor in the afternoon, including metro Orlando. pic.twitter.com/pdyqY9W3cp— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 30, 2019
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
