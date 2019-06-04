  • Hot and humid: Tuesday's forecast calls for steamy weather across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    The familiar hot, humid weather has returned to Central Florida.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Tuesday is forecast to get off to a warm and humid start, which will turn into a hot and muggy afternoon.

    The afternoon high is forecast to hit 95 with a 30 percent chance of rain blowing in the afternoon.

    McCranie said some of those storms could dump heavy rain and lightning.

    Rain chances are only going up as the week goes along.

