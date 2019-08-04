  • Hot, drier conditions Sunday with storms favoring eastern Central Florida

    By: George Waldenberger , Kassandra Crimi , James Tutten

    Updated:

    Most of Central Florida will stay hot and muggy Sunday with a slightly smaller chance for afternoon storms than Saturday.

    The first half of the day will be dry before showers and storms move in during the afternoon.

    Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Sunday with a 40% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

    The rain activity will favor the southeastern region of Central Florida.

    For those that don't see any rain, the heat index will be around 100 through late afternoon. 

    Overnight, quiet weather will return.

    Most of the week will see chances for showers and storms around 50% with highs in the low 90s.

    Conditions will slightly dry out near the end of the workweek, before returning to 50% for the weekend.

    Eye on the Tropics 

    We're still watching a weak tropical wave over the Atlantic just east of the Lesser Antilles.

    While it showed potential for development last week, unfavorable conditions, including wind shear, will make any further organization unlikely. The disturbance now has a 0% chance of formation over the next 5 days as it approaches the Caribbean.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

