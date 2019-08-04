0 Hot, drier conditions Sunday with storms favoring eastern Central Florida

Most of Central Florida will stay hot and muggy Sunday with a slightly smaller chance for afternoon storms than Saturday.

The first half of the day will be dry before showers and storms move in during the afternoon.

PHOTOS: Streets flooded, cars stall after torrential showers in Central Florida

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Sunday with a 40% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

The rain activity will favor the southeastern region of Central Florida.

READ MORE: Strong tropical wave moving over Atlantic likely to strengthen

For those that don't see any rain, the heat index will be around 100 through late afternoon.

Overnight, quiet weather will return.

Most of the week will see chances for showers and storms around 50% with highs in the low 90s.

Conditions will slightly dry out near the end of the workweek, before returning to 50% for the weekend.

Eye on the Tropics

We're still watching a weak tropical wave over the Atlantic just east of the Lesser Antilles.

While it showed potential for development last week, unfavorable conditions, including wind shear, will make any further organization unlikely. The disturbance now has a 0% chance of formation over the next 5 days as it approaches the Caribbean.

Blue skies over #DaytonaBeach now, but heads up, a couple spotty storms are drifting this direction from the west...about 20 miles away. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/iQgXebvLGX — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 4, 2019

Watch for flooding in southern #Brevard County. We already have a flood advisory around #Micco and more heavy rain is moving in from the west. https://t.co/cNHkwRXBg2 #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/RvxRbprxvS — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 4, 2019

So far today, storms have been isolated, but a few have congregated over Southern Brevard County, south of #CocoaBeach. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/XfFWNXAX7v — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 4, 2019

Showers and storms moving into SE portions of Central FL. I'm keeping the rain chance elevated today and into next week. pic.twitter.com/ER6D4aFL0R — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) August 4, 2019

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.