  Hot, hot, hot: Temps to feel over 100 across Central Florida

    By: Rusty McCranie , Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a hot and muggy day, Central Florida. Wednesday is slated to be the hottest day we’ve had in more than a week, with feels-like temperatures topping out at 105.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the actual highs will be around 93.

    Relief is in sight, though, with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon that McCranie said will help cool things down.

    For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day, increasing by the week's end. When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy, with highs in the low 90s.

