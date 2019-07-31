Hot, hot, hot: Temps to feel over 100 across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a hot and muggy day, Central Florida. Wednesday is slated to be the hottest day we’ve had in more than a week, with feels-like temperatures topping out at 105.
Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the actual highs will be around 93.
Relief is in sight, though, with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon that McCranie said will help cool things down.
For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day, increasing by the week's end. When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy, with highs in the low 90s.
How will the Caribbean tropical wave affect Central Florida? Read here: Unorganized tropical wave brings flash flood threat to PR; high rain chance to Fla.
It will be one of the hotter and muggier afternoons in well over a week across Central Florida.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 31, 2019
Max feels like temps will be over 100 degrees across the area. pic.twitter.com/1fXGvI3dLv
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
