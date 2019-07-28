Hot, humid Sunday with increased chance for afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will increase slightly Sunday as showers and storms push inland through the afternoon.
Some areas may see storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning.
It will also be hotter and more humid, especially at inland locations, as highs may reach the low 90s.
Rain chances will increase Sunday to around 50% across Central Florida.
Afternoon storms, along with elevated rain chances, are expected over the week.
Rain coverage will be a bit higher today compared to yesterday as showers and storms work their way inland through the afternoon.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 28, 2019
It will also be hotter and more humid, especially at inland locations,
Sunrise at Cocoa Beach this morning.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 28, 2019
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
