  • Hot, humid Sunday with increased chance for afternoon storms

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will increase slightly Sunday as showers and storms push inland through the afternoon. 

    Some areas may see storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

    It will also be hotter and more humid, especially at inland locations, as highs may reach the low 90s.

    Rain chances will increase Sunday to around 50% across Central Florida.

    Afternoon storms, along with elevated rain chances, are expected over the week.

     

     

     

