Hot, humid Thursday in Central Florida before cooler weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’ll be a hot and humid across Central Florida on Thursday, but relief is in sight just in time for the weekend.
- Thursday’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 80s and a 20 percent chance of rain.
- Rain is scheduled to move through on Friday, dipping temperatures to the lower 80s and upping the rain chances to 40 percent.
- Cooler air will move in for the weekend with highs in the 70s, lows in the 60s and clear skies.
On the warm side today - but our front is getting close! See ya on 9 & Good Morning! pic.twitter.com/SfpQUT5WAX— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 7, 2019
Pronóstico por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
