  • Hot, humid Thursday in Central Florida before cooler weekend ahead

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It’ll be a hot and humid across Central Florida on Thursday, but relief is in sight just in time for the weekend.

    • Thursday’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 80s and a 20 percent chance of rain.
    • Rain is scheduled to move through on Friday, dipping temperatures to the lower 80s and upping the rain chances to 40 percent.
    • Cooler air will move in for the weekend with highs in the 70s, lows in the 60s and clear skies.

    Pronóstico por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

