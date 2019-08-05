Hot Monday: Spotty afternoon storms; lightning, ponding possible

Typical summer weather is in store for Central Florida this week as highs remain in the 90s with decent chances for afternoon storms across the area.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Monday is forecast to get the week off to a seasonable start with a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent of afternoon storms.
THREATS:
Storms will continue to move from west to east through the day. Some storms will be developing or intensifying as they move eastward. Clusters will produce frequent lightning and ponding where they become more persistent.
THE REST OF THE WEEK:
Expect rain chances to be slightly above average for this time of the year, about 50 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Friday, storm chance will be below average, around 30 percent.
All week lows are expected to level out at 75.
Eye on the Tropics
Good News! The tropics are quiet. There is no tropical activity expected during the next two days across the entire Atlantic Basin.
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
