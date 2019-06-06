Hot, sticky days ahead with rain in the forecast

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Rain is in the forecast for Central Florida Thursday.
“Showers and storms are again possible, and this will help cool us off for a brief time,” Severe Weather Center meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.
Related Headlines
There is a 40% chance of rain Thursday, with an average high of 94 degrees.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
“It’s going to be another hot and sticky day. Humidity levels will remain high, making it feel much hotter,” Crimi said.
The rain is expected to continue through the weekend, with average temperatures in the low 90s.
“Expect heat index values between 95 degrees and 100 degrees across Central Florida,” Crimi said.
As always, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.
It's another warm and muggy start to the day! pic.twitter.com/rVFsV1l8JW— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) June 6, 2019
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}