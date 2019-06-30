Hotter with scattered storms developing

After a dry first half of the day, temperatures have gotten quite hot Sunday.
Many areas hit the low 90s, and some spots felt heat index numbers in the triple digits Sunday!
Now, for the end of the day, scattered storms will be developing. Those that do see the rain will have the potential for lightning and downpours. These storms will be possible through 10 p.m. Stronger storms may briefly kick up 40 mph wind gusts.
Since the rain will be scattered some other neighborhoods will miss out on rainfall. The chance for rain in your neighborhood is 50%.
Overnight weather will be calm, and then a drier and hotter weather pattern will be setting up as we head toward July Fourth!
