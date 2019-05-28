  • Hottest day in years? Tuesday's forecast calls for close to record temps, to feel like 105

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    You thought Memorial Day weekend was hot? Tuesday temperatures could get even hotter.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Floridians can expect close to record heat on Tuesday.

    “It could be our hottest day in about three years,” he said.

    The heat index is forecast to make it feel like around 105 degrees.

    Shields said temperatures that high mean Central Floridians should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors.

    “This is real deal heat, even by our standards,” he said.

