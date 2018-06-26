Hottest week of the year so far: Stay one step ahead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday brings scorching heat and a chance for stormy weather to Central Florida.
Related Headlines
Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday will be hazy, hot and humid with a 50 percent chance of afternoon storms. The high will be around 93, but it will feel 100 degrees or hotter.
This will be the hottest week of the year so far!⛈☀️🌴😓 pic.twitter.com/lU2wgBg3bp— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 25, 2018
The rest of the week: Watch Brian Shields' 5-day forecast from Severe Weather Center 9
Coverage You Can Count On: How to beat the heat & stay safe
Read: Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous
After an hour...40-50° hotter in the car than outside.— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 25, 2018
Remember to keep your empty cars locked in the summertime, so children don't climb inside. #WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/ouiVOkERSb
Watch: 5 ways to prevent hot car deaths
Reminder!!!!!☀️🐶🐱🐽🐰🐔 pic.twitter.com/MhkjyJ1qMA— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 26, 2018
How do you plan to beat the heat? Tell us on social media using #StormAlert9
Weathering the storm:
About 50 percent of Central Florida could experience thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, with the typical possibility of strong gusts and small hail.
Lightning is not a criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued. All thunderstorms have lightning and lightning can be deadly. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware and track the storms.
Central Florida storm spotters, we want you to join us!
Download our free WFTV Weather app and receive lightning and weather alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}