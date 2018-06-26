  • Hottest week of the year so far: Stay one step ahead

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday brings scorching heat and a chance for stormy weather to Central Florida.

    Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday will be hazy, hot and humid with a 50 percent chance of afternoon storms. The high will be around 93, but it will feel 100 degrees or hotter.

    About 50 percent of Central Florida could experience thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, with the typical possibility of strong gusts and small hail. 

    Lightning is not a criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued. All thunderstorms have lightning and lightning can be deadly. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware and track the storms. 

