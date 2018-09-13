Hurricane Florence: Beach erosion, rip currents expected to impact Central Fla. beaches

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Hurricane Florence will stay hundreds of miles away from Central Florida, but the storm will impact the Central Florida coastline.
Past hurricanes have caused a lot of damage to beaches in Flagler County.
Hurricane Matthew wiped out sand dunes along Flagler Beach. Since January, Flagler County has been hauling sand, hoping to rebuild the dunes.
Six miles have been built up and six more should be completed by early next year. But that's only if the dunes do not get wiped out again.
While Hurricane Florence won't be making a direct hit on Central Florida, damaging waters are expected.
In Brevard and Volusia counties, Ocean Rescue is warning beach visitors of high tides and rip currents. Red flags will fly, warning people of the risk.
Meanwhile in flagger County, officials said they are expecting beach erosion and bracing for it.
“I don't think it will ever replenish itself, so, we have to go in and protect our homes and businesses,” a Flagler County resident said.
Officials said the water levels and tide will be very high from Thursday into weekend.
