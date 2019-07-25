Inches of rain possible across Central Florida as front blows through Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready: It’s going to be another wet one across Central Florida on Thursday.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said a rare front for this time of year is pushing across the state bringing with it a heavy dose of storms and cooler temperatures.
“That front will keep the moisture in play for today,” Shields said.
Thursday’s high won’t even reach into the 90s, topping out at 87 thanks in part to the day’s 70 percent chance of rain.
Shields said storms will be off and on across the area starting in the morning and continuing into throughout the day into the evening.
Eye on the Tropics
Earlier this week forecasters were concerned that the same cold front that will increase storm chances across the southeast U.S., including us here in Central Florida, could leave enough energy behind over the Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical disturbance.
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning, however, that there is now no chance for tropical development over the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico due to unfavorable conditions.
We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front and keep a close eye on any disturbance that might develop.
Good news. The National Hurricane Center now says there is no chance of tropical development in the Gulf from the area circled as conditions look to be unfavorable. pic.twitter.com/ZRzSkogdR1— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 25, 2019
A rare front for this time of year - it'll keep us wet. See ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/8DUZjVEqJp— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 25, 2019
Good Morning! Lots of wet weather today...I'll see you on 9!— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 25, 2019
