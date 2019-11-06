  • Intermittent showers Wednesday as front breaks over Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Unsettled warm weather its making itself at home in Central Florida with highs in the 80s and a decent chance of rain on Tuesday.

    • Tuesday was an unstable day with plenty of moisture moving in from the west. Expect the front to move slowly over Central Florida and produce showers on Wednesday. 
    • Warm, wet weather is set to stick around Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain and high of 86.
    • Cooler weather will be on its way for the weekend with highs in the 70s.

    Pronóstico por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

