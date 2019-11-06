Intermittent showers Wednesday as front breaks over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Unsettled warm weather its making itself at home in Central Florida with highs in the 80s and a decent chance of rain on Tuesday.
- Tuesday was an unstable day with plenty of moisture moving in from the west. Expect the front to move slowly over Central Florida and produce showers on Wednesday.
- Warm, wet weather is set to stick around Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain and high of 86.
- Cooler weather will be on its way for the weekend with highs in the 70s.
More scattered showers today - a few storms too! It stays active. Our fall front is a few days away...lots of changes. See ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/9a6zURvJn8— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 5, 2019
Storms will build through the afternoon hours, mainly moving from west to east.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) November 5, 2019
Tormentas aumentan en cobertura durante la tarde, moviéndose del oeste a este. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/cdoH2LAbZ2
Pronóstico por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
