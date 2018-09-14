0 Isaac in the Caribbean, 'Fish Storm' Joyce, Helene heads to Azores; time's up for Invest 95-L

Isaac crossed the Lesser Antilles and will bring rough seas and some rain bands to Puerto Rico and the Hispaniola as it travels well south of the islands. While Joyce will remain as a "fish storm", Helene heads to the Azores Islands. Invest 95L has less chances to develop, but will bring rain to southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

Isaac enters the Caribbean

Wind shear is winning the battle and Isaac is forecast to become a depression Friday, remaining well south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. It will lose some of its speed and will be about 350 miles south of Haiti by Sunday.

Central Caribbean islands including Puerto Rico could experience rough seas, surf along their southern beaches and life-threatening rip currents. Rainfall between 1 to 2 inches across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti are possible through the weekend. Isaac should be monitored as any system that enters the Caribbean could pose a threat to Florida.

Helene in the Eastern Atlantic, weakening

Helene travels over the far eastern Atlantic and will continue as a tropical storm at least through the weekend. Helene will turn to the northeast Friday and cross the Azores Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm watches have been placed in effect. Large swells and rough seas are expected across the entire set of islands. Rainfall could reach 8 inches in some isolated spots. Fortunately, Helene will be picking up speed starting Saturday. It is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone starting Sunday.

Helene and Joyce are almost parallel and are separated by about 700 miles.

Tropical Storm Joyce

Tropical Storm Joyce has been moving slowly and will start to make a full circle Friday, shifting directions to the northeast by Friday evening. It will remain over open North Atlantic waters and away from land. Joyce is expected to dissipate by early next week.

Time's up, Invest 95-L!

Although the wind shear has become more favorable for this system to develop into a tropical system, it is too close to land and running out of time to develop further. The probability for this system to develop decreased to 30 percent and will continue to diminish as the system approaches the extreme southern Texas coast. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana late this week. If necessary, hurricane hunters will investigate this disturbance Friday.

